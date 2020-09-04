1st Italian film vying for Lion screens in Venice Friday

VENICE, SEP 4 - Claudio Noce's Padrenostro (Our Father), the first of four Italian films vying for this year's Golden Lion, screens at the Venice Film Festival on Friday. Padrenostro stars Pierfrancesco Favino as the director's father, the victim of a terrorist attack in 1976. Here is the festival's synopsis of the plot: Rome, 1976. Valerio is ten years old and has a lively imagination. His life as a child is turned upside down when, with his mother Gina, he witnesses an attack on his father Alfonso by a terrorist group. From that moment on, fear and a sense of vulnerability leave a dramatic mark on the feelings of the whole family. But it is precisely in those difficult days that Valerio gets to know Christian, a boy not much older than him. Solitary, rebellious and shameless, he seems to have appeared out of nowhere. That meeting, in a summer filled with discoveries, will change their lives forever. Here is Noce's accompanying statement, from the festival website: His strong, magnetic and heroic figure stands as an archetype of a whole generation of men for whom emotions were perceived solely as weakness and had to be covered up by silence. In the December of 1976, when the attack was made on my father, I was just a year and half old, enough to sense the fear but not to understand that that pain and worry were going to stay inside me for a long time. I was never able to tell him this. Writing this letter to my father, tracing the outlines of a generation of "invisible" children shrouded in the cigarette smoke of grownups, has not been easy. Trying to do it by turning private words into universal ones has been a great challenge as a filmmaker and as a man. "Next after God comes my Father" (Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart). Fourteen foreign films are vying with four from Italy for the Golden Lion at this year's 77th annual Venice Film Festival which kicked off on Wednesday night and runs until September 12. Defending Italy's colours are PADRENOSTRO, MISS MARX by Susanna Nicchiarelli, NOTTURNO by Gianfranco Rosi and LE SORELLE MACALUSO by Emma Dante. Here are the overseas contenders: WIFE OF SPY by Kiyoshi Kurosawa. AND TOMORROW THE ENTIRE WORLD byJulius Von Heinz NUEVO ORDEN by Michel Franco QUO VADIS, AIDA? by Jasmila Zbanic SUN CHILDREN by Majid Majidi LAILA IN HAIFA by Amos Gitai DEAR COMRADES! by Andrei Konchalovsky NOMADLAND by Chloé Zhao PIECES OF A WOMAN byKornél Mundruczó NEVER GONNA SNOW by Malgorzata Szumowska THE WORLD TO COME by Mona Fastvold LOVERS by Nicole Garcia THE DISCIPLE by Chaitanya Tamhane IN BETWEEN DYING by Hilal Baydarov. This year's jury is chaired by Cate Blanchett. Italian actress Anna Foglietta is the host. It will be a COVID-safe event, organisers say. (ANSA).