Woman found dead in well near Naples

NAPLES, SEP 4 - The body of a woman was found in a well between Salerno and Naples on Friday morningand a man has been charged with her murder, police said. The woman was named as Luana Rainone, 31. Originarily from the town of Sarno near Salerno and resident at San Valentino Torio near Salerno, she had disappeared on July 23. The body was found between San Valentino Torio (province of Salerno) and Poggiomarino (Naples). The body was wrapped in a blanket in the well, Carabinieri said. Police said the body bore stab wounds. A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murdering the woman. Police said it may have been crime of passion. Police said they thought Rainone was stabbed and then dumped in the well. (ANSA).