Italy's post-COVID agenda must be revised - Di Maio

ROME, SEP 4 - Italy's post-COVID agenda must be revised, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Friday. Di Maio said multilateralism must be boosted, based on the central role of the European Union. "Looking to the future," he said at the Ambrosetti Forum at Cernobbio, "the breadth and complexity of the problems posed by the pandemic impose a revision of Italy's agenda, for an effective diplomacy of the recovery. "A change of pace that must not neglect a modernisation of the multilateral, regional and national processes at the disposal of our country's system". What is needed, the foreign minister said, is "strengthened international collaboration, with particular regard to support for a multilateralism based on clear and shares rules and the centrality of the European Union". The Ambrosetti Forum organized by The European House - Ambrosetti, a consulting firm - is an annual international economic conference held at Villa d'Este, in the Italian town of Cernobbio on the shores of Lake Como. Since its inception in 1975, the Forum has brought together heads of state, ministers, Nobel laureates and businesspeople to discuss current challenges to the world's economies and societies. (ANSA).