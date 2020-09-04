Coronavirus: singing shd be banned at school

ROME, SEP 4 - Singing should be banned when Italian schools reopen on September 14, the government's COVID technical and scientific committee (CTS) said Friday. The ruling was backed by Padua microbiology professor Andrea Crisanti, who told Italian TV that it would be better to avoid singing due to the risk of COVID infection spreading. A person singing in a choir in America infected 50 people, Crisanti said. The CTS has recommended introducing a singing ban in all primary an secondary schools. "The risk of spreading the virus rises sharply", said Crisanti. The professor also called for COVID guidelines on face masks and social distancing to be applied "as best as possible" in schools. (ANSA).