Norway warns agst travel to Italy, imposes quarantine

ROME, SEP 3 - Norway on Thursday warned against non-essential trips to Italy and Slovenia and introduced a 10-day quarantine for arrivals from the two countries, starting on September 5, as part of anti-COVID measures, Bloomberg reported, citing a foreign ministry statement. Italy and Slovenia thus joined Norway's 'red list' including several other countries. From September 5, next Saturday, all travellers from Italy and Slovenia, including San Marino and Vatican City, will be subjected to the 10-day quarantine. Measures hitherto taken with regard to travellers from Cyprus will be eased, on the other hand. (ANSA).