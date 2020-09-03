Soccer: Italy 'can grow' says Mancini

FLORENCE, SEP 3 - Italy can still grow, coach Roberto Mancini said on the eve of a Nations League clash with Bosnia in Florence Thursday. The match is Italy's first challenge of the new season and comes 10 months after its last match, a 9-1 drubbing of Armenia on November 18. The Azzurri had 10 straight wins last year, paving the way for the European championships. After Edin Djeko's Bosnia, they face the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Monday in another Nations League fixture. Mancini is banking on the striking power of forward pair Andrea Belotti of Turin and Golden Boot winner Ciro Immobile of Lazio. "The hope is that we will restart like we finished 10 months ago and that people will carry on following us," Mancini said in Florence. "Thus far our national team has done well but it still has room to improve from all standpoints, both technical and tactical, and we are working every day to grow." Former Inter and Man City boss Mancini said Italy "very much" wanted to do well in the Nations League. "Since we took over we have made up 12 positions, we must stay in the top 10 averting risks in the formation of the World Cup groups. "But the Nations League is also important because the final stages will be played in Italy". (ANSA).