Coronavirus: 10 dead and 1,397 new cases

ROME, SEP 3 - The latest coronavirus daily tally in Italy is 10 dead and 1,397 new cases, the health ministry said Thursday. The numbers were up compared to Wednesday when there were 1,326 new cases and six dead. The daily number of tests was around 10,000 down on Wednesday's peak, at 92,000. The number of COVID patients in intensive care rose by 11 to 120. (ANSA).