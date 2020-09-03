Giovedì 03 Settembre 2020 | 18:38

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

MILAN
Berlusconi 'in fine form' after testing positive for COVID

Berlusconi 'in fine form' after testing positive for COVID

 
ROME
Norway warns agst travel to Italy, imposes quarantine

Norway warns agst travel to Italy, imposes quarantine

 
FLORENCE
Soccer: Italy 'can grow' says Mancini

Soccer: Italy 'can grow' says Mancini

 
ROME
Coronavirus: 10 dead and 1,397 new cases

Coronavirus: 10 dead and 1,397 new cases

 
SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO
Mother recognizes earrings of drowned Czech girl

Mother recognizes earrings of drowned Czech girl

 
VENICE
Almodovar hits Venice film fest

Almodovar hits Venice film fest

 
CUNEO
I dead, 1 critical after silo plunge

I dead, 1 critical after silo plunge

 
MILAN
11 'Ndrangheta arrests from Milan to Reggio Calabria

11 'Ndrangheta arrests from Milan to Reggio Calabria

 
CUNEO
I dead, 1 critical after silo plunge

I dead, 1 critical after silo plunge

 
MILAN
Berlusconi tests positive for COVID-19

Berlusconi tests positive for COVID-19

 
VENICE
Almodovar hits Venice film fest

Almodovar hits Venice film fest

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie c
Calcio Bari, arrivano in ritiro Andreoni e Minelli

Calcio Bari, arrivano in ritiro Andreoni e Minelli

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariBuone notizie
Modugno, Longo annuncia: «Salvi i posti di lavoro dei dipendenti dell’ex Auchan»

Modugno, Longo annuncia: «Salvi i posti di lavoro dei dipendenti dell’ex Auchan»

 
LecceIl caso
Salentina muore 3 giorni dopo intervento alla gola: inchiesta a Siena

Salentina muore 3 giorni dopo intervento alla gola: inchiesta a Siena

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, volevano entrare in Italia per falsi motivi di salute: bloccati 35 albanesi

Brindisi, volevano entrare in Italia per falsi motivi di salute: bloccati 5 albanesi

 
FoggiaUna lettura al giorno
Foggia, rinnovo convenzione tra Riuniti e associazioni di volontariato per la biblioteca

Foggia, rinnovo convenzione tra Riuniti e associazioni di volontariato per la biblioteca

 
Potenzail caso
Fu mandante danneggiamento auto consigliere Cifarelli: a Potenza indagato nuovamente arrestato

Fu mandante danneggiamento auto consigliere Cifarelli: a Potenza indagato nuovamente arrestato

 
Tarantonel Tarantino
Ginosa Marina, salgono a 34 i positivi al Covid in Rsa, pazienti e operatori

Ginosa Marina, salgono a 34 i positivi al Covid in Rsa, pazienti e operatori

 
Batal Dimiccoli
Barletta, e la piccola Giovanna è sempre al «Dimiccoli»

Barletta, la neonata abbandonata dalla mamma vive da due mesi in ospedale

 
MateraIl caso
Scanzano Jonico, dà fuoco a sterpaglie: 31enne denunciato

Scanzano Jonico, dà fuoco a sterpaglie: 31enne denunciato

 

i più letti

Coronavirus: in Puglia i contagi salgono a 68, nel Barese 50, su 4283 test

Coronavirus: in Puglia i contagi salgono a 68, nel Barese 50, su 4283 test. Focolaio in Rsa nel Tarantino

Bari, accompagna la famiglia sull'aereo senza biglietto, e poi cerca di uscire: sanzionato

Bari, accompagna la famiglia sull'aereo senza biglietto, e poi cerca di uscire: sanzionato

Coronavirus, in Puglia 80 casi in un solo giorno: 3 vittime nel Leccese e nel Barese

Coronavirus, in Puglia 80 casi in un solo giorno: 3 vittime nel Leccese e nel Barese

Ginosa Marina, focolaio Coronavirus in una Rsa: 20 positivi

Ginosa Marina, focolaio Coronavirus in una Rsa: 20 positivi

Taranto, Covid-19: c’è un morto, ma nessun nuovo caso

Coronavirus Taranto: contagiato dal figlio asintomatico, muore 65enne

ROME

Coronavirus: 10 dead and 1,397 new cases

Daily rise up again, from 1,326 and 6 dead Wed

Coronavirus: 10 dead and 1,397 new cases

ROME, SEP 3 - The latest coronavirus daily tally in Italy is 10 dead and 1,397 new cases, the health ministry said Thursday. The numbers were up compared to Wednesday when there were 1,326 new cases and six dead. The daily number of tests was around 10,000 down on Wednesday's peak, at 92,000. The number of COVID patients in intensive care rose by 11 to 120. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati