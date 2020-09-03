Mother recognizes earrings of drowned Czech girl

SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO, SEP 3 - The mother of a 17-year-old Czech girl found dead in the sea off a nature reserve in Marche Sunday has recognised her daughter's earrings, well-informed sources said Thursday. The mother of Marketa Adamkova, who had not heard from her daughter since Saturday and had reported her missing, said they belonged to her daughter. The body of the droned girl has not yet been officially recognized. The mother recognized the earrings from a photo. The girl was on holiday with her 40-year-old Czech boyfriend, Tomas Ceverny, who has also gone missing. They had been staying in a flat at Martinsicuro near Teramo in Abruzzo. The body was found just across the border in Marche, off the Sentina Nature Reserve at San Benedetto del Tronto. (ANSA).