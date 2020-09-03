Giovedì 03 Settembre 2020 | 17:00

VENICE
Almodovar hits Venice film fest

CUNEO
I dead, 1 critical after silo plunge

MILAN
11 'Ndrangheta arrests from Milan to Reggio Calabria

CUNEO
I dead, 1 critical after silo plunge

MILAN
Berlusconi tests positive for COVID-19

VENICE
Almodovar hits Venice film fest

ROME
Investing a lot in COVID vaccine - Speranza

ROME
Italy 19th of 38 countries for child wellbeing

SALERNO
Newborn found dead in flowerbed, couple arrested

ROME
Lampedusa migrant deal reached, Musumeci half-satisfied

ROME
National rally for schools called in Rome Sep 26

Serie c
Calcio Bari, arrivano in ritiro Andreoni e Minelli

BariIl ritrovamento
Bari, sub 55enne trovato morto sugli scogli a Palese: forse colpito da malore

BrindisiReati ambientali
Torre Santa Susanna, sequestrato deposito di autodemolizioni: denunciata proprietaria

FoggiaUna lettura al giorno
Foggia, rinnovo convenzione tra Riuniti e associazioni di volontariato per la biblioteca

Potenzail caso
Fu mandante danneggiamento auto consigliere Cifarelli: a Potenza indagato nuovamente arrestato

Tarantonel Tarantino
Ginosa Marina, salgono a 34 i positivi al Covid in Rsa, pazienti e operatori

LecceMalasanità
Bimbo muore dopo il parto a Galatina: indaga la procura

Batal Dimiccoli
Barletta, e la piccola Giovanna è sempre al «Dimiccoli»

MateraIl caso
Scanzano Jonico, dà fuoco a sterpaglie: 31enne denunciato

Coronavirus: in Puglia i contagi salgono a 68, nel Barese 50, su 4283 test

Bari, accompagna la famiglia sull'aereo senza biglietto, e poi cerca di uscire: sanzionato

Ginosa Marina, focolaio Coronavirus in una Rsa: 20 positivi

Taranto, Covid-19: c’è un morto, ma nessun nuovo caso

Ricevitoria fortunata fa il bis dopo 19 anni

VENICE

Cinemagoing will end lockdown fever says cult Spanish director

VENICE, SEP 3 - Pedro Almodovar hit the Venice Film Festival on Thursday. The cult Spanish director presented his new half-hour short The Human Voice, which is out of competition. It is based on the Jean Cocteau play of the same name. It has been adapted for the screen several times including an iconic version with Anna Magnani in the lead role in Roberto Rossellini's 'L'Amore'. Almodovar's lead is Tilda Swinton, who is getting a career Golden Lion at this year's 77th festival. The Venice festival is the world's oldest cinema fest. The acclaimed director told a Lido audience that going to a cinema was the antidote to COVID lockdown fever. "Before coming here I thought that COVID had forced us to stay at home, which we viewed at a certain point as a prison," said the director of All About My Mother. "How many serials, how many films have we seen (on streaming services) to fill the time, and how much are serials and films necessary and helpful?" But he said it was better to "leave the home and go to the cinema to share the adventure of a film in a projection room, being thrilled together with strangers". Almodóvar achieved international recognition for his black comedy-drama film Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (1988), which was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, and went on to more success with the dark romantic comedy film Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! (1990), the melodrama High Heels (1991) and the romantic drama thriller Live Flesh (1997). His subsequent two films won an Academy Award each: All About My Mother (1999) received the award for Best Foreign Language Film while Talk to Her (2002) earned him the award for Best Original Screenplay. Almodóvar followed this with the drama Volver (2006), the romantic thriller Broken Embraces (2009), the psychological thriller The Skin I Live In (2011) and the dramas Julieta (2016) and Pain and Glory (2019), all of which were in competition for the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. (ANSA).

