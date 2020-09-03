11 'Ndrangheta arrests from Milan to Reggio Calabria

MILAN, SEP 3 - Italian police on Thursday arrested 11 suspected members of the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia in an operation spanning Milan and Reggio Calabria. The arrests were made in the provinces of Milan, Varese, Pavia and Reggio Calabria. Milan's anti-crime unit was backed by special units, sniffer dogs and helicopters. The 11 have been charge with corruption, extortion, robbery, drug pushing, illegal possession of weapons that had been altered, including a large explosive device, aggravated threats, arson, and aiding and abetting mafia activities. These activities were aimed at boosting the 'locale' (chapter) of Legnano-Lonate Pozzolo near Milan, police said. Thursday's operation was the culmination of a probe that began in April 2017 and led to 43 arrests in July last year, police said. Several 'locali' had managed to penetrate the local economy and infiltrate local elections in the area north of Milan, police said. A consultant for the local prosecutor's office helped the locali, police said. 'Ndrangheta is Italy's richest and most powerful mafia. It has outstripped Sicily's Cosa Nostra thanks to its control of the European cocaine trade. All its activities have been estimated to be worth the equivalent of at least three per cent of Italian GDP. According to a 2013 "Threat Assessment on Italian Organised Crime" by Europol and the Guardia di Finanza, 'Ndrangheta income was around $55 billion in 2008. Its tentacles have spread from its southern Italian base to central and northern Italy, northern Europe, North and South America and Australia, among other areas. Italy's third major mafia is the Camorra, based in and around Naples. (ANSA).