I dead, 1 critical after silo plunge

CUNEO, SEP 3 - One farm worker is dead and another, his brother, is in critical condition in hospital after they fell into an animal feed silo near Cuneo on Thursday. The victim, G.D., 22, died despite a bid to revive him at the scene. His co-worker, D.N.F, 25, was rushed to hospital at Savigliano. He was admitted in code red and is now in intensive care. The accident took place at Cavallermaggiore. The men were checking the roof of the silo for possible repairs when they plunged into the 40 metre-high structure. The roof is said to have given way. The silo was reportedly filled with feed Wednesday evening. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).