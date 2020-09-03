Giovedì 03 Settembre 2020 | 15:21

MILAN
Berlusconi tests positive for COVID-19

VENICE
Almodovar hits Venice film fest

ROME
Investing a lot in COVID vaccine - Speranza

ROME
Italy 19th of 38 countries for child wellbeing

SALERNO
Newborn found dead in flowerbed, couple arrested

ROME
Lampedusa migrant deal reached, Musumeci half-satisfied

ROME
National rally for schools called in Rome Sep 26

MILAN
CAGLIARI
Sardinia sees 1st COVID victim in 2nd wave

ROME
Coronavirus: new case rise up again, +1,326, 6 dead

ROME
Working on tax-cutting reform says Di Maio

Serie c
Calcio Bari, arrivano in ritiro Andreoni e Minelli

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaUna lettura al giorno
Foggia, rinnovo convenzione tra Riuniti e associazioni di volontariato per la biblioteca

Potenzail caso
Fu mandante danneggiamento auto consigliere Cifarelli: a Potenza indagato nuovamente arrestato

Bariverso il voto
Bari, domani Emiliano incontra Nicola Zingaretti

Tarantonel Tarantino
Ginosa Marina, salgono a 34 i positivi al Covid in Rsa, pazienti e operatori

LecceMalasanità
Bimbo muore dopo il parto a Galatina: indaga la procura

BrindisiIl progetto
Brindisi: con «Street Urban art» il Paradiso... si rigenera

Batal Dimiccoli
Barletta, e la piccola Giovanna è sempre al «Dimiccoli»

MateraIl caso
Scanzano Jonico, dà fuoco a sterpaglie: 31enne denunciato

VENICE

Almodovar hits Venice film fest

'The Human Voice' stars new career Golden Lion Tilda Swinton

VENICE, SEP 3 - Pedro Almodovar hit the Venice Film Festival on Thursday. The cult Spanish director presented his new film The Human Voice, which is out of competition. It is based on the Jean Cocteau play of the same name. It has been adapted for the screen several times including an iconic version with Anna Magnani in the lead role in Roberto Rossellini's 'L'Amore'. Almodovar's lead is Tilda Swinton, who is getting a career Golden Lion at this year's 77th festival. (ANSA).

