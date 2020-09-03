Almodovar hits Venice film fest

VENICE, SEP 3 - Pedro Almodovar hit the Venice Film Festival on Thursday. The cult Spanish director presented his new film The Human Voice, which is out of competition. It is based on the Jean Cocteau play of the same name. It has been adapted for the screen several times including an iconic version with Anna Magnani in the lead role in Roberto Rossellini's 'L'Amore'. Almodovar's lead is Tilda Swinton, who is getting a career Golden Lion at this year's 77th festival. (ANSA).