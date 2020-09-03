Investing a lot in COVID vaccine - Speranza

ROME, SEP 3 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Thursday that Italy is investing a lot in a COVID vaccine. "We are investing a lot in the vaccine because we deem it the real solution on which Italy, Europe and all the countries in the world are working," he said. "We have built an alliance, particularly with Germany, France and the Netherlands, to strengthen the European proposal in the vaccine field. "We are convinced that all the attempts that the scientific world is making may, hopefully in the shortest time possible, bring results". Some 1,000 tourist operators were given COVID tests on Thursday at resorts on the Costa Smeralda in Sardinia. All the staff came out negative. There were outbreaks on the island last month. Among the clusters, businessman Flavio Briatore and former premier Silvio Berlusconi tested positive. (ANSA).