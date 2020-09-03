Italy 19th of 38 countries for child wellbeing

ROME, SEP 3 - Italy is 19th out of 38 countries in UNICEF's latest child wellbeing rankings. The standings regarded richer countries. Netherlands, Denmark and Norway led the standings. "Italy is 19th of 38 countries for the general results on the wellbeing of children, only 34th out of 41 as regards the policies and conditions that engender wellbeing," said UNICEF Italy President Francesco Samengo. (ANSA).