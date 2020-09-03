Lampedusa migrant deal reached, Musumeci half-satisfied

ROME, SEP 3 - The government in Rome has reached an accord with the Sicilian government on the migrant crisis on the island of Lampedusa but Sicilian Governor Nello Musumeci said he is "only half-satisfied". The migrant hotspot on the island south of Sicily, closer to Africa than to Italy, is 10 times over capacity. Premier Giuseppe Conte met Musumeci and Lampedusa Mayor Totò Martello on the crisis in Rome on Wednesday night. At the immigration summit, Conte promised Musumeci that the island's hotspot would be emptied by the end of the week. The premier also promised economic aid to Lampedusa's citizens. Musumeci has raised COVID fears from the migrant crisis and ordered all of Sicily's hotspots closed - an ordinance that was quashed by a court after a central government appeal. After Wednesday night's summit, Musumeci said he was "only half-satisfied" because, he said, "we are faced with many pledges but no certainty". The governor also highlighted that "the resettlement of migrants in Europe is a problem that does not involve the regions". Musumeci also said he had not engaged in "horse trading" over taxes. Migrants are being diverted from Lampedusa to Palermo and other Sicilian ports, where they are being put onto quarantine ships. British street artist Banksy is operating one of the NGO rescue vessels. (ANSA).