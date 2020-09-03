Giovedì 03 Settembre 2020 | 13:41

ROME
Investing a lot in COVID vaccine - Speranza

ROME
Italy 19th of 38 countries for child wellbeing

SALERNO
Newborn found dead in flowerbed, couple arrested

ROME
Lampedusa migrant deal reached, Musumeci half-satisfied

ROME
National rally for schools called in Rome Sep 26

MILAN
Berlusconi tests positive for COVID-19

CAGLIARI
Sardinia sees 1st COVID victim in 2nd wave

ROME
Coronavirus: new case rise up again, +1,326, 6 dead

ROME
Working on tax-cutting reform says Di Maio

ROME
Coronavirus: EU infection picture worsened - Speranza

VERONA
Verona hospital killer bug 'there for yrs' - Zaia

Serie c
Calcio Bari, arrivano in ritiro Andreoni e Minelli

Foggiala visita
Emiliano a Foggia in camera ardente volontario travolto sulla A16: «Dolore immenso»

BariCALCIO
Bari, combine Picerno-Bitonto: il pm chiude l'inchiesta, ecco tutte le fasi

Tarantoil siderurgico
ArcelorMittal, taglio personale: sindacati confermano sciopero

LecceMalasanità
Bimbo muore dopo il parto a Galatina: indaga la procura

BrindisiIl progetto
Brindisi: con «Street Urban art» il Paradiso... si rigenera

Potenzanel Potentino
Palazzo S.Gervasio: migranti si allontanano da struttura accoglienza

Batal Dimiccoli
Barletta, e la piccola Giovanna è sempre al «Dimiccoli»

MateraIl caso
Scanzano Jonico, dà fuoco a sterpaglie: 31enne denunciato

ROME

Lampedusa migrant deal reached, Musumeci half-satisfied

No certainty says Sicily governor

ROME, SEP 3 - The government in Rome has reached an accord with the Sicilian government on the migrant crisis on the island of Lampedusa but Sicilian Governor Nello Musumeci said he is "only half-satisfied". The migrant hotspot on the island south of Sicily, closer to Africa than to Italy, is 10 times over capacity. Premier Giuseppe Conte met Musumeci and Lampedusa Mayor Totò Martello on the crisis in Rome on Wednesday night. At the immigration summit, Conte promised Musumeci that the island's hotspot would be emptied by the end of the week. The premier also promised economic aid to Lampedusa's citizens. Musumeci has raised COVID fears from the migrant crisis and ordered all of Sicily's hotspots closed - an ordinance that was quashed by a court after a central government appeal. After Wednesday night's summit, Musumeci said he was "only half-satisfied" because, he said, "we are faced with many pledges but no certainty". The governor also highlighted that "the resettlement of migrants in Europe is a problem that does not involve the regions". Musumeci also said he had not engaged in "horse trading" over taxes. Migrants are being diverted from Lampedusa to Palermo and other Sicilian ports, where they are being put onto quarantine ships. British street artist Banksy is operating one of the NGO rescue vessels. (ANSA).

