National rally for schools called in Rome Sep 26

ROME, SEP 3 - School trade unions and other groups on Thursday called a national rally for schools on September 26 in Rome. Unions Flc Cgil, Cisl Scuola, Uil Scuola Rua, Snals Confsal and Gilda Unams will take part in the rally called by the "Priority for Schools" committee. The event is aimed at "reaffirming the central and priority role of school and knowledge as a condition for the country's growth". It also aims at "denouncing delays and uncertainties that are accompanying the start of the school year" on September 14. The committee said these delays and uncertainties "risk compromising the reopening in the presence (of teachers and students) and safety, the main objective of trade union action conducted in the prolonged phase of (COVID) emergency". Health Minister Roberto Speranza said reopening schools "is our absolute priority". There are fears Italian schools may be understaffed at the grand national reopening on September 14. Many teachers and teaching assistants have already filed medical certificates amid COVID concerns. "The issues will explode at the moment of the resumption of duty", said trade unions Wednesday. Family Minister Elena Bonetti said "the infrastructure question is central, we need funds for school construction". Italian schools reopened Tuesday for catch-up courses for students who didn't make the grade in June, in the first post-lockdown test ahead of full reopening on September 14. Facemasks are not compulsory in the classroom, unless one-metre distancing is not possible. Temperatures will be taken at home. The first official opening bell will be rung on September 14, but not in all regions. Alto Adige has set reopening for September 7, Puglia for September 24, and Sardinia for September 22. A deal has been reached between central and regional governments on local public transport, which foresees a maximum capacity of 80%. More seats will be installed and standing places will be reduced. The Higher Health Institute (ISS) on Tuesday started training new school COVID experts to work in every institution. (ANSA).