ROME
Investing a lot in COVID vaccine - Speranza

ROME
Italy 19th of 38 countries for child wellbeing

SALERNO
Newborn found dead in flowerbed, couple arrested

ROME
Lampedusa migrant deal reached, Musumeci half-satisfied

ROME
National rally for schools called in Rome Sep 26

MILAN
Berlusconi tests positive for COVID-19

CAGLIARI
Sardinia sees 1st COVID victim in 2nd wave

ROME
Coronavirus: new case rise up again, +1,326, 6 dead

ROME
Working on tax-cutting reform says Di Maio

ROME
Coronavirus: EU infection picture worsened - Speranza

VERONA
Verona hospital killer bug 'there for yrs' - Zaia

Il Biancorosso

Serie c
Calcio Bari, arrivano in ritiro Andreoni e Minelli

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Foggiala visita
Emiliano a Foggia in camera ardente volontario travolto sulla A16: «Dolore immenso»

BariCALCIO
Bari, combine Picerno-Bitonto: il pm chiude l'inchiesta, ecco tutte le fasi

Tarantoil siderurgico
ArcelorMittal, taglio personale: sindacati confermano sciopero

LecceMalasanità
Bimbo muore dopo il parto a Galatina: indaga la procura

BrindisiIl progetto
Brindisi: con «Street Urban art» il Paradiso... si rigenera

Potenzanel Potentino
Palazzo S.Gervasio: migranti si allontanano da struttura accoglienza

Batal Dimiccoli
Barletta, e la piccola Giovanna è sempre al «Dimiccoli»

MateraIl caso
Scanzano Jonico, dà fuoco a sterpaglie: 31enne denunciato

Coronavirus: in Puglia i contagi salgono a 68, nel Barese 50, su 4283 test

Bari, accompagna la famiglia sull'aereo senza biglietto, e poi cerca di uscire: sanzionato

Ginosa Marina, focolaio Coronavirus in una Rsa: 20 positivi

Taranto, Covid-19: c’è un morto, ma nessun nuovo caso

Ricevitoria fortunata fa il bis dopo 19 anni

ROME

National rally for schools called in Rome Sep 26

Unions to protest 'delays and uncertainties' on reopening

ROME, SEP 3 - School trade unions and other groups on Thursday called a national rally for schools on September 26 in Rome. Unions Flc Cgil, Cisl Scuola, Uil Scuola Rua, Snals Confsal and Gilda Unams will take part in the rally called by the "Priority for Schools" committee. The event is aimed at "reaffirming the central and priority role of school and knowledge as a condition for the country's growth". It also aims at "denouncing delays and uncertainties that are accompanying the start of the school year" on September 14. The committee said these delays and uncertainties "risk compromising the reopening in the presence (of teachers and students) and safety, the main objective of trade union action conducted in the prolonged phase of (COVID) emergency". Health Minister Roberto Speranza said reopening schools "is our absolute priority". There are fears Italian schools may be understaffed at the grand national reopening on September 14. Many teachers and teaching assistants have already filed medical certificates amid COVID concerns. "The issues will explode at the moment of the resumption of duty", said trade unions Wednesday. Family Minister Elena Bonetti said "the infrastructure question is central, we need funds for school construction". Italian schools reopened Tuesday for catch-up courses for students who didn't make the grade in June, in the first post-lockdown test ahead of full reopening on September 14. Facemasks are not compulsory in the classroom, unless one-metre distancing is not possible. Temperatures will be taken at home. The first official opening bell will be rung on September 14, but not in all regions. Alto Adige has set reopening for September 7, Puglia for September 24, and Sardinia for September 22. A deal has been reached between central and regional governments on local public transport, which foresees a maximum capacity of 80%. More seats will be installed and standing places will be reduced. The Higher Health Institute (ISS) on Tuesday started training new school COVID experts to work in every institution. (ANSA).

