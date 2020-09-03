Newborn found dead in flowerbed, couple arrested

Investing a lot in COVID vaccine - Speranza
SALERNO
03 Settembre 2020
SALERNO, SEP 3 - A newborn baby boy was found dead Wednesday afternoon in a flowerbed in a street near Salerno, sources said Thursday. The baby was found at Roccapiemonte. The body showed a wound to the head, police said. Its umbilical cord was still attached. Carabinieri have arrested two people, a husband and wife, on charges of murder. The body has been examined by the medical examiner, who found the wound. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).
