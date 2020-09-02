Sardinia sees 1st COVID victim in 2nd wave

CAGLIARI, SEP 2 - Sardinia on Tuesday saw its first victim of the second wave of COVID-10 on the island, a 78-year-old pensioner from Bonorva, sources said Wednesday. Salvatore Nurra died in Sassari's AOU Hospital where he had been treated since August 23. He is Sardinia's first victim since July 6. Nurra died with a range of pathologies. Italy is coping with the 'new normal' of the second coronavirus wave and schools are set to reopen on September 14. (ANSA).