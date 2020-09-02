Working on tax-cutting reform says Di Maio

ROME, SEP 2 - The government is working on a tax reform to reduce taxes in the next budget, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday. "We are already planning the next budget," he said on Facebook. "And, as well as supporting firms with concrete instruments, we are also working on a tax reform that will cut taxes for citizens. "Ye, because if it is true that we must take privileges away from politics, we must also give support to the citizens". Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri has said the tax reform will be "decisive". (ANSA).