Mercoledì 02 Settembre 2020 | 17:51

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Coronavirus: new case rise up again, +1,326, 6 dead

Coronavirus: new case rise up again, +1,326, 6 dead

 
ROME
Working on tax-cutting reform says Di Maio

Working on tax-cutting reform says Di Maio

 
ROME
Coronavirus: EU infection picture worsened - Speranza

Coronavirus: EU infection picture worsened - Speranza

 
VERONA
Verona hospital killer bug 'there for yrs' - Zaia

Verona hospital killer bug 'there for yrs' - Zaia

 
VENICE
14 foreign films vying with Italian 4 in Venice

14 foreign films vying with Italian 4 in Venice

 
VENICE
14 foreign films vying with Italian 4 in Venice

14 foreign films vying with Italian 4 in Venice

 
ROME
Serie A to start with Juve-Samp, Milan-Bologna

Serie A to start with Juve-Samp, Milan-Bologna

 
MAZARA DEL VALLO
2 Sicilian trawlers seized off Libya, 2 flee

2 Sicilian trawlers seized off Libya, 2 flee

 
PISTOIA
3 care home staff arrested for mistreating residents

3 care home staff arrested for mistreating residents

 
ROME
Taxi driver arrested for abusing 2 clients

Taxi driver arrested for abusing 2 clients

 
VATICAN CITY
Better after pandemic with solidarity - pope

Better after pandemic with solidarity - pope

 

Il Biancorosso

serie C
E a Bari Romairone prepara colpi grossi

E a Bari Romairone prepara colpi grossi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

MateraIl caso
Scanzano Jonico, dà fuoco a sterpaglie: 31enne denunciato

Scanzano Jonico, dà fuoco a sterpaglie: 31enne denunciato

 
NewsweekLa statua
«L'annunciazione dell'amore» della Pinacoteca di Bari torna al suo antico splendore

«L'annunciazione dell'amore» della Pinacoteca di Bari torna al suo antico splendore

 
BrindisiCinema
Ron Moss innamorato della Puglia: girerà nel Borgo dei Trulli il suo nuovo film

Ron Moss innamorato della Puglia: girerà nel Borgo dei Trulli il suo nuovo film

 
FoggiaIl ritrovamento
Sono in Puglia i resti del più antico cane italiano: tra 14mila e 20mila anni fa

Sono in Puglia i resti del più antico cane italiano: tra 14mila e 20mila anni fa

 
Tarantonel Tarantino
Ginosa Marina, focolaio Coronavirus in una Rsa: 20 positivi

Ginosa Marina, focolaio Coronavirus in una Rsa: 20 positivi

 
PotenzaOccupazione
I lucani sono pagati meno: tagli fino al 38% della media

I lucani sono pagati meno: tagli fino al 38% della media

 
Leccela ripartenza
Lecce, in 1500 al Palafiere per i test di Medicina

In 1500 al Lecce Fiere per i test di Medicina

 
BatSicurezza
Il nuovo questore Roberto Pellicone in visita presso il cantiere della Questura di Andria

Andria, il primo giorno del Questore Pellicone: «Sono pronto per questa sfida»

 

i più letti

Taranto, Covid-19: c’è un morto, ma nessun nuovo caso

Coronavirus Taranto: contagiato dal figlio asintomatico, muore 65enne

Basilicata, tamponi per 15 prof trovati positivi

Basilicata, tamponi per 15 prof trovati positivi dopo test sierologici

Ricevitoria fortunata fa il bis dopo 19 anni

Acquaviva, ricevitoria fortunata fa il bis dopo 19 anni

Coronavirus, in Puglia 41 nuovi casi, 24 nel Barese. Analizzati 3651 test

Coronavirus, in Puglia un morto e 41 casi: 24 nel Barese. Analizzati 3651 test

Procura di Bari: «La Regione Puglia ha assunto senza concorso molti amici e parenti»

Procura di Bari: «La Regione Puglia ha assunto senza concorso molti amici e parenti»

ROME

Coronavirus: EU infection picture worsened - Speranza

All CTS minutes will be published shortly, min tells Senate

Coronavirus: EU infection picture worsened - Speranza

ROME, SEP 2 - The European coronavirus infection picture has worsened, Health Minister Roberto Speranza told parliament on Wednesday. With respect to a previous report, he told the Senate, "the European epidemiological picture has significantly deteriorated showing a gradual rise in the number of infections". The minutes of the meetings of the government's COVID scientific and technical committee (CTS) will be published "very shortly", Speranza added amid allegations of secrecy. "The government's line has, since the beginning, been a line of maximum transparency". Speranza went on to say that "the absolute priority is the reopening of schools". He said the government had "committed all its energies" towards this goal. Italian schools are set to reopen amid strict anti-COVID conditions on September 14. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati