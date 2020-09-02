Coronavirus: EU infection picture worsened - Speranza

Coronavirus: new case rise up again, +1,326, 6 dead
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
ROME
02 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 2 - The European coronavirus infection picture has worsened, Health Minister Roberto Speranza told parliament on Wednesday. With respect to a previous report, he told the Senate, "the European epidemiological picture has significantly deteriorated showing a gradual rise in the number of infections". The minutes of the meetings of the government's COVID scientific and technical committee (CTS) will be published "very shortly", Speranza added amid allegations of secrecy. "The government's line has, since the beginning, been a line of maximum transparency". Speranza went on to say that "the absolute priority is the reopening of schools". He said the government had "committed all its energies" towards this goal. Italian schools are set to reopen amid strict anti-COVID conditions on September 14. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su