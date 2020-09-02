Coronavirus: new case rise up again, +1,326, 6 dead
ROME
ROME, SEP 2 - The daily tally of new coronavirus cases in Italy rose again Wednesday after dropping recently, with 1,326 fresh cases, compared to 978 Tuesday, the health ministry said. There were six new victims, two up on Tuesday, the ministry said. The number of swabs taken rose to a record 102,959. (ANSA).
