Mercoledì 02 Settembre 2020 | 16:11

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

VERONA
Verona hospital killer bug 'there for yrs' - Zaia

Verona hospital killer bug 'there for yrs' - Zaia

 
VENICE
14 foreign films vying with Italian 4 in Venice

14 foreign films vying with Italian 4 in Venice

 
VENICE
14 foreign films vying with Italian 4 in Venice

14 foreign films vying with Italian 4 in Venice

 
ROME
Serie A to start with Juve-Samp, Milan-Bologna

Serie A to start with Juve-Samp, Milan-Bologna

 
MAZARA DEL VALLO
2 Sicilian trawlers seized off Libya, 2 flee

2 Sicilian trawlers seized off Libya, 2 flee

 
PISTOIA
3 care home staff arrested for mistreating residents

3 care home staff arrested for mistreating residents

 
ROME
Taxi driver arrested for abusing 2 clients

Taxi driver arrested for abusing 2 clients

 
VATICAN CITY
Better after pandemic with solidarity - pope

Better after pandemic with solidarity - pope

 
REGGIO EMILIA
Ex League candidate arrested for sex parties with kids

Ex League candidate arrested for sex parties with kids

 
ROME
Fears schools will be understaffed at reopening

Fears schools will be understaffed at reopening

 
ROME
GDP to drop over 8% in 2020 - Gualtieri

GDP to drop over 8% in 2020 - Gualtieri

 

Il Biancorosso

serie C
E a Bari Romairone prepara colpi grossi

E a Bari Romairone prepara colpi grossi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaIl ritrovamento
Sono in Puglia i resti del più antico cane italiano: tra 14mila e 20mila anni fa

Sono in Puglia i resti del più antico cane italiano: tra 14mila e 20mila anni fa

 
BariLa novità
Fase 3, lezioni all'Università di Bari in presenza: ecco l'app per prenotare posto in aula

Fase 3, lezioni all'Università di Bari in presenza: ecco l'app per prenotare posto in aula

 
Tarantonel Tarantino
Ginosa Marina, focolaio Coronavirus in una Rsa: 20 positivi

Ginosa Marina, focolaio Coronavirus in una Rsa: 20 positivi

 
Materanel Materano
Basilicata: concluso il primo «Cammino delle Ginestre», ma il vero viaggio è dentro se stessi

Basilicata: concluso il primo «Cammino delle Ginestre», ma il vero viaggio è dentro se stessi

 
PotenzaOccupazione
I lucani sono pagati meno: tagli fino al 38% della media

I lucani sono pagati meno: tagli fino al 38% della media

 
Brindisidanza aerea
A Brindisi i ballerini «volano» sull'acqua

A Brindisi i ballerini «volano» sull'acqua

 
Leccela ripartenza
Lecce, in 1500 al Palafiere per i test di Medicina

In 1500 al Lecce Fiere per i test di Medicina

 
BatSicurezza
Il nuovo questore Roberto Pellicone in visita presso il cantiere della Questura di Andria

Andria, il primo giorno del Questore Pellicone: «Sono pronto per questa sfida»

 

i più letti

Taranto, Covid-19: c’è un morto, ma nessun nuovo caso

Coronavirus Taranto: contagiato dal figlio asintomatico, muore 65enne

Basilicata, tamponi per 15 prof trovati positivi

Basilicata, tamponi per 15 prof trovati positivi dopo test sierologici

Ricevitoria fortunata fa il bis dopo 19 anni

Acquaviva, ricevitoria fortunata fa il bis dopo 19 anni

Coronavirus, in Puglia 41 nuovi casi, 24 nel Barese. Analizzati 3651 test

Coronavirus, in Puglia un morto e 41 casi: 24 nel Barese. Analizzati 3651 test

Procura di Bari: «La Regione Puglia ha assunto senza concorso molti amici e parenti»

Procura di Bari: «La Regione Puglia ha assunto senza concorso molti amici e parenti»

VERONA

Verona hospital killer bug 'there for yrs' - Zaia

Protest by one of 4 babies' mother goes into 2nd day

Verona hospital killer bug 'there for yrs' - Zaia

VERONA, SEP 2 - A bacterium that killed four newborn girls at a Verona hospital had been there "for months if not years", Veneto Governor Luca Zaia said Wednesday. The Citrobacter bug is an opportunistic pathogen that can lead to invasive disease, including infections of the urinary tract, respiratory tract, CNS, skin, and soft tissue. "We are faced with a hospital infection with one of the most fearsome bacteria," said Zaia. "It may happen in hospitals that there are temporary and circumscribed infections, which then die out, but this is a story that has dragged on for months if not years". Zaia said that he had asked the director of the Verona children's hospital, the biggest in Veneto, to "weigh all possible and necessary measures in the way of self-protection, also towards the actors in this affair". Meanwhile a protest by one of the dead babies' mothers continued outside the Women and Children's Hospital in the Veneto city. "I ask myself why they waited two years to close the hospital," said Francesca Frezza. The hospital was reopened Tuesday after a two and a half month operation to get rid of the bug. The four girls died last year. Frezza added "if they had closed it before they would have averted the deaths and my daughter would be here with me". Experts said the killer bacterium had "nested" in the hospital's taps. More than 3,000 births take place in the hospital every year. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati