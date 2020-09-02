Serie A to start with Juve-Samp, Milan-Bologna

ROME, SEP 2 - Serie A will kick off on September 19 with Juventus-Sampdoria, Milan-Bologna, Parma-Napoli, and Hellas Verona-Roma, the Lega Calcio said Wednesday. Lazio-Atalanta and Benevento-Inter will be one day and two days after. Fiorentina-Torino, Genoa-Crotone, Sassuolo-Cagliari, and Udinese-Spezia are the other first-day fixtures. The Derby of Italy between Inter and Juventus will take place on the 18th day of the championship, as will the Roman derby between Roma and Lazio. The Milanese derby between Milan and Inter will be played on the fourth day. City derbies can now take place during the week, the Lega decided. (ANSA).