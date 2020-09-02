Mercoledì 02 Settembre 2020 | 14:27

ROME
Serie A to start with Juve-Samp, Milan-Bologna

Serie A to start with Juve-Samp, Milan-Bologna

 
MAZARA DEL VALLO
2 Sicilian trawlers seized off Libya, 2 flee

2 Sicilian trawlers seized off Libya, 2 flee

 
PISTOIA
3 care home staff arrested for mistreating residents

3 care home staff arrested for mistreating residents

 
ROME
Taxi driver arrested for abusing 2 clients

Taxi driver arrested for abusing 2 clients

 
VATICAN CITY
Better after pandemic with solidarity - pope

Better after pandemic with solidarity - pope

 
REGGIO EMILIA
Ex League candidate arrested for sex parties with kids

Ex League candidate arrested for sex parties with kids

 
ROME
Fears schools will be understaffed at reopening

Fears schools will be understaffed at reopening

 
ROME
GDP to drop over 8% in 2020 - Gualtieri

GDP to drop over 8% in 2020 - Gualtieri

 
ROME
Art historian Daverio dies

Art historian Daverio dies

 
TURIN
FCA Italy sales down 2.65% in Aug

FCA Italy sales down 2.65% in Aug

 
ROME
Coronavirus: fresh fall in new cases, 978, 8 dead

Coronavirus: fresh fall in new cases, 978, 8 dead

 

serie C
E a Bari Romairone prepara colpi grossi

E a Bari Romairone prepara colpi grossi

 

Foggiala visita
Ministro Bellanova a Foggia: «In Puglia chiediamo un rinnovamento»

Ministro Bellanova a Foggia: «In Puglia chiediamo un rinnovamento»

 
Barifase 3
Un albero per ogni laureato barese durante il lockdown: il Comune aderisce all'iniziativa

Un albero per ogni laureato barese durante il lockdown: il Comune aderisce all'iniziativa

 
Materanel Materano
Basilicata: concluso il primo «Cammino delle Ginestre», ma il vero viaggio è dentro se stessi

Basilicata: concluso il primo «Cammino delle Ginestre», ma il vero viaggio è dentro se stessi

 
PotenzaOccupazione
I lucani sono pagati meno: tagli fino al 38% della media

I lucani sono pagati meno: tagli fino al 38% della media

 
Brindisidanza aerea
A Brindisi i ballerini «volano» sull'acqua

A Brindisi i ballerini «volano» sull'acqua

 
TarantoLe dichiarazioni
Lo Stato in debito con Taranto, ma adesso si cambia: parla Provenzano

Lo Stato in debito con Taranto, ma adesso si cambia: parla Provenzano

 
Leccela ripartenza
Lecce, in 1500 al Palafiere per i test di Medicina

In 1500 al Lecce Fiere per i test di Medicina

 
BatSicurezza
Il nuovo questore Roberto Pellicone in visita presso il cantiere della Questura di Andria

Andria, il primo giorno del Questore Pellicone: «Sono pronto per questa sfida»

 

ROME

Serie A to start with Juve-Samp, Milan-Bologna

Juve-Inter on 18th day, Milan-Inter on 4th

Serie A to start with Juve-Samp, Milan-Bologna

ROME, SEP 2 - Serie A will kick off on September 19 with Juventus-Sampdoria, Milan-Bologna, Parma-Napoli, and Hellas Verona-Roma, the Lega Calcio said Wednesday. Lazio-Atalanta and Benevento-Inter will be one day and two days after. Fiorentina-Torino, Genoa-Crotone, Sassuolo-Cagliari, and Udinese-Spezia are the other first-day fixtures. The Derby of Italy between Inter and Juventus will take place on the 18th day of the championship, as will the Roman derby between Roma and Lazio. The Milanese derby between Milan and Inter will be played on the fourth day. City derbies can now take place during the week, the Lega decided. (ANSA).

