2 Sicilian trawlers seized off Libya, 2 flee

MAZARA DEL VALLO, SEP 2 - Two trawlers out of the port of Mazara del Vallo in Sicily were seized by Libyan authorities Wednesday. Another two trawlers belonging to the fleet managed to evade capture. The captured trawlers are named Antartide and Medinea. They were seized about 35 nautical miles north of Benghazi. Seizures of Italian trawlers in disputed waters are fairly frequent. All of them have been from the Mazara fleet. (ANSA).