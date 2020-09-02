3 care home staff arrested for mistreating residents

PISTOIA, SEP 2 - Three female care home workers were arrested Wednesday of mistreating elderly residents at the home in Pescia near Pistoia in northern Tuscany. Carabinieri carried out the arrests. Local prosecutors are leading the probe. The three women were placed under house arrest. They are suspected of verbal and physical abuse of clients. The alleged abuse took place between June and August, police said. Police said they had CCTV evidence of the abuse. Police are interviewing residents. Italy's care home shave been hard hit by COVID-19. Several negligence probes have been opened. Most of them are in the hardest hit region, Lombardy. (ANSA).