Taxi driver arrested for abusing 2 clients

ROME, SEP 2 - A 46-year-old Roman taxi driver was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexually abusing two female clients. The man allegedly assaulted a young American woman in April 2017, and a young Italian woman last January, police said. He has been charged with sexual violence. The man was placed under house arrest. He denies the charges. The arrest was made after complaints from the two alleged victims. The Italian woman was said to be 34. The age of the US woman was not released. (ANSA).