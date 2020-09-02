Fears schools will be understaffed at reopening

ROME, SEP 2 - There are fears Italian schools will be understaffed at the grand national reopening on September 14. Many teachers and teaching assistants have already filed medical certificates amid COVID concerns. "The issues will explode at the moment of the resumption of duty", said trade unions Wednesday. Family Minister Elena Bonetti said "the infrastructure question is central, we need funds for school construction". Italian schools reopened Tuesday for catch-up courses for students who didn't make the grade in June, in the first post-lockdown test ahead of full reopening on September 14. Facemasks are not compulsory in the classroom, unless one-metre distancing is not possible. Temperatures will be taken at home. The first official opening bell will be rung on September 14, but not in all regions. Alto Adige has set reopening for September 7, Puglia for September 24, and Sardinia for September 22. A deal has been reached between central and regional governments on local public transport, which foresees a maximum capacity of 80%. More seats will be installed and standing places will be reduced. The Higher Health Institute (ISS) on Tuesday started training new school COVID experts to work in every institution. The government attached a confidence motion to its COVID decree, to be voted Wednesday. (ANSA).