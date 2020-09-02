Ex League candidate arrested for sex parties with kids

REGGIO EMILIA, SEP 2 - A former candidate for the nationalist League party in Emilia-Romagna was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of taking part in sex and drug parties with female minors. Estate agent Luca Cavazza, 27, has been placed under house arrest. The probe is being conducted by Carabinieri in Bologna. Cavazza was not elected in the January elections, which confirmed the incumbent centre-left governor despite a strong League challenge. Businessman Davide Bacci has been detained in prison. Another person under investigation was also placed under house arrest, police said. More lenient measures were taken against another three probed persons, including a lawyer. (ANSA).