Better after pandemic with solidarity - pope

VATICAN CITY, SEP 2 - Pope Francis said at his weekly general audience Wednesday that "the current pandemic has highlighted our interdependence. "We are all linked, one to another, for better or worse. "Therefore, in order to emerge from this crisis better, we must do it together, together, not alone, together, not alone because it is impossible, either you do it together or you don't do it. "We must all do it, in solidarity. "I would like to underline this word today". Wednesday's was the first papal audience for months with actual people present. It took place in the courtyard of San Damaso. Because of the pandemic, Francis had previously relayed his audiences from inside the Vatican by videoconference. Entrance to Wednesday's audience was free, with face masks and social distancing. (ANSA).