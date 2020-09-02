Mercoledì 02 Settembre 2020 | 12:40

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
GDP to drop over 8% in 2020 - Gualtieri

GDP to drop over 8% in 2020 - Gualtieri

 
ROME
Art historian Daverio dies

Art historian Daverio dies

 
TURIN
FCA Italy sales down 2.65% in Aug

FCA Italy sales down 2.65% in Aug

 
ROME
Coronavirus: fresh fall in new cases, 978, 8 dead

Coronavirus: fresh fall in new cases, 978, 8 dead

 
NAPLES
Man arrested after posing as diplomat for Capri vacation

Man arrested after posing as diplomat for Capri vacation

 
ROME
Raphael used Egyptian blue in Galatea

Raphael used Egyptian blue in Galatea

 
PALERMO
353 Sea Watch migrants to go onto quarantine ship

353 Sea Watch migrants to go onto quarantine ship

 
ROME
Italy up to challenge says Gentiloni on Recovery Fund

Italy up to challenge says Gentiloni on Recovery Fund

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope warns of consumer threat to climate, COVID

Pope warns of consumer threat to climate, COVID

 
ROME
PMI index up to 53%, top in Europe

PMI index up to 53%, top in Europe

 
ROME
Libya: Italy backs Sarraj-Saleh deal says Di Maio

Libya: Italy backs Sarraj-Saleh deal says Di Maio

 

Il Biancorosso

serie C
E a Bari Romairone prepara colpi grossi

E a Bari Romairone prepara colpi grossi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Materanel Materano
Basilicata: concluso il primo «Cammino delle Ginestre», ma il vero viaggio è dentro se stessi

Basilicata: concluso il primo «Cammino delle Ginestre», ma il vero viaggio è dentro se stessi

 
PotenzaOccupazione
I lucani sono pagati meno: tagli fino al 38% della media

I lucani sono pagati meno: tagli fino al 38% della media

 
BariLa polemica
Molfetta, l'ira dei pescatori: no al fermo biologico

Molfetta, l'ira dei pescatori: no al fermo biologico

 
Brindisidanza aerea
A Brindisi i ballerini «volano» sull'acqua

A Brindisi i ballerini «volano» sull'acqua

 
Foggianel foggiano
Cerignola, portavalori rapinato fuori da ufficio postale: ladri via con 100mila euro

Cerignola, portavalori rapinato fuori dalla Posta: ladri via con 100mila euro

 
TarantoLe dichiarazioni
Lo Stato in debito con Taranto, ma adesso si cambia: parla Provenzano

Lo Stato in debito con Taranto, ma adesso si cambia: parla Provenzano

 
Leccela ripartenza
Lecce, in 1500 al Palafiere per i test di Medicina

In 1500 al Lecce Fiere per i test di Medicina

 
BatSicurezza
Il nuovo questore Roberto Pellicone in visita presso il cantiere della Questura di Andria

Andria, il primo giorno del Questore Pellicone: «Sono pronto per questa sfida»

 

i più letti

Taranto, Covid-19: c’è un morto, ma nessun nuovo caso

Coronavirus Taranto: contagiato dal figlio asintomatico, muore 65enne

Basilicata, tamponi per 15 prof trovati positivi

Basilicata, tamponi per 15 prof trovati positivi dopo test sierologici

Coronavirus, in Puglia 41 nuovi casi, 24 nel Barese. Analizzati 3651 test

Coronavirus, in Puglia un morto e 41 casi: 24 nel Barese. Analizzati 3651 test

Ricevitoria fortunata fa il bis dopo 19 anni

Acquaviva, ricevitoria fortunata fa il bis dopo 19 anni

Giorgia Meloni in Valle d'Itria si scatena a suon di pizzica

Giorgia Meloni in Valle d'Itria si scatena a suon di pizzica

ROME

GDP to drop over 8% in 2020 - Gualtieri

Q3 rebound, press on with tax reform says econ min

GDP to drop over 8% in 2020 - Gualtieri

ROME, SEP 2 - Italy's GDP will drop by over 8% this year, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said Wednesday. He said this was much better than previous forecasts of a drop of 11-13%. Those forecasts, he said, had been done before the length of the COVID lockdown was known. After a big contraction in the second quarter, Gualtieri said there would be a "strong rebound" in the third quarter. The minister reiterated that the government would implement a major tax reform. He said this would start by cutting the tax wedge. "There will be a big rebound in the third quarter, and we will press ahead with the tax reform," he said. The government is lining up projects for a national recovery plan to take advantage of the biggest chunk, some 200 billion euros, of the European Union's 750 billion COVID Recovery Fund next year. The European Commission is confident that Italy will be up to the challenge posed by the COVID emergency and will make the best use of the EU's Recovery Fund, Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni said Tuesday in addressing the House on the priorities the government must indicate to tap into the fund. He said we are in a phase of relaunching the economy but a general "climate of uncertainty" reigns, also in Italy. "We are confident that the country will be up to the challenges", said Gentiloni. The Commission, he said, asks the Italian government, in compiling its reform programme, "to indicate its choices within the framework of priorities". It should not just issue a spending list, Gentiloni said. Italy has a unique chance to restart by getting the largest chunk of the 750 billion fund, he said. "Let us not think we can use the 200 billion to cut taxes, it would really be the wrong message," he said. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati