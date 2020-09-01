FCA Italy sales down 2.65% in Aug

TURIN, SEP 1 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Italy sales fell 2.65% to 20,286 cars in August, the Italian-American carmaker said Tuesday. Its market share fell 0.52% to 22.84%. Over the first eight months of the year the group sold 190,075 vehicles, 40.9% down on the same period last year. Its eight-month market share was down 0.80% to 23.48%. Overall, the Italian auto market recovered in August, the transport ministry said. Some 88,801 new vehicles were registered, 0.43% down on the same month last year. Since the start of the year some 809,655 cars were sold, 38.9% down on the same period in 2019. (ANSA).