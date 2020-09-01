Martedì 01 Settembre 2020 | 18:45

TURIN
FCA Italy sales down 2.65% in Aug

ROME
Coronavirus: fresh fall in new cases, 978, 8 dead

NAPLES
Man arrested after posing as diplomat for Capri vacation

ROME
Raphael used Egyptian blue in Galatea

PALERMO
353 Sea Watch migrants to go onto quarantine ship

ROME
Italy up to challenge says Gentiloni on Recovery Fund

VATICAN CITY
Pope warns of consumer threat to climate, COVID

ROME
PMI index up to 53%, top in Europe

ROME
Libya: Italy backs Sarraj-Saleh deal says Di Maio

ROME
Weather alert in Veneto and Abruzzo

ROME
Marmolada Glacier may disappear in 15 yrs

Simeri con il Bari tatuato: «Voglio un anno rock»

TarantoL'evento
Grottaglie, una speciale Messa da Requiem di Verdi in ricordo delle vittime della pandemia

Cinema e SpettacoliL'ultimo saluto
Addio a Onofrio Pepe: giornalista e ambasciatore di Altamura nel mondo

BatL'appuntamento
Bisceglie, torna DigithOn a ottobre: la quinta edizione è streaming

Leccein pieno centro
Lecce, «Assediati dagli uccelli fra disagi e cattivi odori serve garantire l’igiene»

Materalutto
Matera piange la scomparsa del fotografo Viggiano, autore di splendidi scatti dei Sassi

Foggiain via san severo
Palazzina pericolante a Foggia: 6 famiglie sgomberate nella notte

Brindisil'episodio
Fasano, «Se fai altre denunce per te e tua figlia saranno guai seri»

PotenzaCoronavirus
Melfi, un altro caso alla Fca: scatta la quarantena

ROME

Coronavirus: fresh fall in new cases, 978, 8 dead

18 down on Monday

Coronavirus: fresh fall in new cases, 978, 8 dead

ROME, SEP 1 - Tuesday saw a fresh fall in the number of new daily cases of coronavirus in Italy, to 978, 18 fewer than Monday. Eight people are newly dead, two more than Monday. The number of swabs taken was up to 81,050, from 58,518 Monday. The total overall number of cases since the start of the emergency has now risen to 270,189 (+975), the health ministry said. The death toll is now 35,491. (ANSA).

