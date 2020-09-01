Martedì 01 Settembre 2020 | 17:10

NAPLES
Man arrested after posing as diplomat for Capri vacation

ROME
Raphael used Egyptian blue in Galatea

PALERMO
353 Sea Watch migrants to go onto quarantine ship

ROME
Italy up to challenge says Gentiloni on Recovery Fund

VATICAN CITY
Pope warns of consumer threat to climate, COVID

ROME
PMI index up to 53%, top in Europe

ROME
Libya: Italy backs Sarraj-Saleh deal says Di Maio

ROME
Weather alert in Veneto and Abruzzo

ROME
Marmolada Glacier may disappear in 15 yrs

ROME
Schools reopen for catch-up courses,post-lockdown test

ROME
Employment down 500,000 since Feb due to COVID

Simeri con il Bari tatuato: «Voglio un anno rock»

BatL'appuntamento
Bisceglie, torna DigithOn a ottobre: la quinta edizione è streaming

BariLa rassegna
Bari, torna a dicembre il Gender Film Festival

Leccein pieno centro
Lecce, «Assediati dagli uccelli fra disagi e cattivi odori serve garantire l’igiene»

Materalutto
Matera piange la scomparsa del fotografo Viggiano, autore di splendidi scatti dei Sassi

Foggiain via san severo
Palazzina pericolante a Foggia: 6 famiglie sgomberate nella notte

Tarantoil siderurgico
Ilva, Patuanelli a Taranto

Brindisil'episodio
Fasano, «Se fai altre denunce per te e tua figlia saranno guai seri»

PotenzaCoronavirus
Melfi, un altro caso alla Fca: scatta la quarantena

Giorgia Meloni in Valle d'Itria si scatena a suon di pizzica

Coronavirus: in Puglia 38 nuovi casi, 28 nel Barese, ma calano i tamponi, 1974

LAZIO - Latina, Ponza: impressionante esplosione motoscafo

Taranto, Covid-19: c’è un morto, ma nessun nuovo caso

LAZIO - Viterbo, tromba d'aria zona Cassia Nord

Croatian conman blagged 15,000 euro, 10-day holiday

NAPLES, SEP 1 - A 31-year-old Croatian man with a criminal record has been arrested after posing as a diplomat to blag a luxury 10-day holiday in one of the best hotels and in the top eateries and nightspots on Capri. The con artist also hired a yacht with a skipper on which he toured the Amalfi and Sorrento coasts, police said. He spent some 15,000 euros using credit cards and bank transfers that have turned out to be fake. The man has been arrested on charges of fraud and impersonating someone else. Challenged by police, the man insisted he was a diplomat and tried to hush them away. The man told his hotel when they asked him to pay his bill that he had already done so via bank transfer, and he showed them the fake receipt, for over 10,000 euros. He used the same trick, police said, for paying for the yacht and other vessels he used to tour Capri and the other Bay of Naples and Amalfi Coast beauty spots. (ANSA).

