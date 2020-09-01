Man arrested after posing as diplomat for Capri vacation

NAPLES, SEP 1 - A 31-year-old Croatian man with a criminal record has been arrested after posing as a diplomat to blag a luxury 10-day holiday in one of the best hotels and in the top eateries and nightspots on Capri. The con artist also hired a yacht with a skipper on which he toured the Amalfi and Sorrento coasts, police said. He spent some 15,000 euros using credit cards and bank transfers that have turned out to be fake. The man has been arrested on charges of fraud and impersonating someone else. Challenged by police, the man insisted he was a diplomat and tried to hush them away. The man told his hotel when they asked him to pay his bill that he had already done so via bank transfer, and he showed them the fake receipt, for over 10,000 euros. He used the same trick, police said, for paying for the yacht and other vessels he used to tour Capri and the other Bay of Naples and Amalfi Coast beauty spots. (ANSA).