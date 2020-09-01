Martedì 01 Settembre 2020 | 17:10

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

NAPLES
Man arrested after posing as diplomat for Capri vacation

Man arrested after posing as diplomat for Capri vacation

 
ROME
Raphael used Egyptian blue in Galatea

Raphael used Egyptian blue in Galatea

 
PALERMO
353 Sea Watch migrants to go onto quarantine ship

353 Sea Watch migrants to go onto quarantine ship

 
ROME
Italy up to challenge says Gentiloni on Recovery Fund

Italy up to challenge says Gentiloni on Recovery Fund

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope warns of consumer threat to climate, COVID

Pope warns of consumer threat to climate, COVID

 
ROME
PMI index up to 53%, top in Europe

PMI index up to 53%, top in Europe

 
ROME
Libya: Italy backs Sarraj-Saleh deal says Di Maio

Libya: Italy backs Sarraj-Saleh deal says Di Maio

 
ROME
Weather alert in Veneto and Abruzzo

Weather alert in Veneto and Abruzzo

 
ROME
Marmolada Glacier may disappear in 15 yrs

Marmolada Glacier may disappear in 15 yrs

 
ROME
Schools reopen for catch-up courses,post-lockdown test

Schools reopen for catch-up courses,post-lockdown test

 
ROME
Employment down 500,000 since Feb due to COVID

Employment down 500,000 since Feb due to COVID

 

Il Biancorosso

serie C
Simeri con il Bari tatuato: «Voglio un anno rock»

Simeri con il Bari tatuato: «Voglio un anno rock»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BatL'appuntamento
Bisceglie, torna DigithOn a ottobre: la quinta edizione è streaming

Bisceglie, torna DigithOn a ottobre: la quinta edizione è streaming

 
BariLa rassegna
Bari, torna a dicembre il Gender Film Festival

Bari, torna a dicembre il Gender Film Festival

 
Leccein pieno centro
Lecce, «Assediati dagli uccelli fra disagi e cattivi odori serve garantire l’igiene»

Lecce: «Assediati dai piccioni, fra disagi e cattivi odori serve garantire l’igiene»

 
Materalutto
Matera piange la scomparsa del fotografo Viggiano, autore di splendidi scatti dei Sassi

Matera piange la scomparsa del fotografo Viggiano, autore di splendidi scatti dei Sassi

 
Foggiain via san severo
Palazzina pericolante a Foggia: 6 famiglie sgomberate nella notte

Palazzina pericolante a Foggia: 6 famiglie sgomberate nella notte

 
Tarantoil siderurgico
Ilva, Patuanelli a Taranto

llva, Patuanelli a Taranto: missione «riconversione»

 
Brindisil'episodio
Fasano, «Se fai altre denunce per te e tua figlia saranno guai seri»

Fasano, retroscena dell'estorsione a De Picciotto: «Se fai altre denunce per te e tua figlia saranno guai seri»

 
PotenzaCoronavirus
Melfi, un altro caso alla Fca: scatta la quarantena

Melfi, un altro caso di Covid alla Fca: scatta la quarantena

 

i più letti

Giorgia Meloni in Valle d'Itria si scatena a suon di pizzica

Giorgia Meloni in Valle d'Itria si scatena a suon di pizzica

Coronavirus: in Puglia 38 nuovi casi, 28 nel Barese, ma calano i tamponi, 1974

Coronavirus: in Puglia 38 nuovi casi, 28 nel Barese, ma calano i tamponi, 1974

LAZIO - Latina, Ponza: impressionante esplosione motoscafo

LAZIO - Latina, Ponza: impressionante esplosione motoscafo VIDEO

Taranto, Covid-19: c’è un morto, ma nessun nuovo caso

Coronavirus Taranto: contagiato dal figlio asintomatico, muore 65enne

LAZIO - Viterbo, tromba d'aria zona Cassia Nord

LAZIO - Viterbo, tromba d'aria zona Cassia Nord VIDEO

ROME

Raphael used Egyptian blue in Galatea

Recreated ancient, lost hue in workshop says new study

Raphael used Egyptian blue in Galatea

ROME, SEP 1 - ANSA EXCLUSIVE/ Renaissance genius Raphael recreated the ancient 'Egyptian blue' to achieve the intense blue of the sky and sea in his famed Triumph of Galatea in Rome's Villa Farnesina, according to a new study seen by ANSA. The hue, the oldest blue in history, had been lost after the fall of the Roman Empire and had been replaced by lapis lazulli. Raphael carried out a unique experiment in his workshop and used the colour in the masterpiece painted onto the walls of the then luxury Palazzo Chigi, says the study. The study on the fresco's materials was led by Lincei Academy member Professor Antonio Sgamellotti,. It was conducted together with ENEA, IRET-CNR, the Spoleto Cultural Heritage Diagnostic Lab, and XGLab-Bruker. It is the first time, Sgamellotti underscores, "that we find this pigment in a work by Raphael, whose use for the Galatea, not coincidentally a mythological subject, may have been born in the Urbino artist's workshop and engendered by his great interest in the ancient world". The study, carried out to mark the 500th anniversary of the painter's death, will be presented at the show "Raphael in the Villa Farnesina, Galatea and Psyche", curated by Sgamellotti and by Virginia Lapenta, which will be held from October 6 to January 6, 2021 in the residence designed by Baldassarre Peruzzi and decorated by Raphael together with all the other great names in painting of his time. The Triumph of Galatea is a fresco completed by Raphael in around 1514. The Farnesina was built for the Sienese banker Agostino Chigi, one of the richest men of that age, and originally called the Villa Chigi. The Farnese family later acquired and renamed the villa, smaller than the more ostentatious palazzo at the other side of the Tiber. The fresco is a mythological scene of a series embellishing the open gallery of the building, a series never completed which was inspired to the "Stanze per la giostra" of the poet Angelo Poliziano. In Greek mythology, the beautiful Nereid Galatea had fallen in love with the peasant shepherd Acis. Her consort, one-eyed giant Polyphemus, after chancing upon the two lovers together, lobbed an enormous pillar and killed Acis - Sebastiano del Piombo produced a fresco of Polyphemus next to Raphael's work. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati