Martedì 01 Settembre 2020 | 13:58

ROME
Italy up to challenge says Gentiloni on Recovery Fund

VATICAN CITY
Pope warns of consumer threat to climate, COVID

ROME
PMI index up to 53%, top in Europe

ROME
Libya: Italy backs Sarraj-Saleh deal says Di Maio

ROME
Weather alert in Veneto and Abruzzo

ROME
Marmolada Glacier may disappear in 15 yrs

ROME
Schools reopen for catch-up courses,post-lockdown test

ROME
Employment down 500,000 since Feb due to COVID

ROME
Coronavirus: new cases drop below 1,000, at 996

ROME
Great historic responsibility says Azzolina

Mushroom hunter dies in fall

Il Biancorosso

serie C
Simeri con il Bari tatuato: «Voglio un anno rock»

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantoil siderurgico
Ilva, Patuanelli a Taranto

Bariil fatto
Bari, libri che passione? Preso il ladro seriale

Foggianel foggiano
San Marco in Lamis, cc scoprono piantagione di marijuana: arrestato 20enne

Batteppisti
Barletta, vandali nella sede del consiglio

Materaburocrazia
Matera, da oltre un anno aspetta i rimborsi del viaggio

Brindisil'episodio
Fasano, «Se fai altre denunce per te e tua figlia saranno guai seri»

Leccel'evento
I Giornalisti del Mediterraneo: dal dialogo ai tempi del Covid al terrorismo di matrice religiosa

PotenzaCoronavirus
Melfi, un altro caso alla Fca: scatta la quarantena

Don't think of using 200 bn to cut taxes says commissioner

ROME, SEP 1 - The European Commission is confident that Italy will be up to the challenge posed by the COVID emergency and will make the best use of the EU's Recovery Fund, Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni said Tuesday in addressing the House on the priorities the government must indicate to tap into the fund. He said we are in a phase of relaunching the economy but a general "climate of uncertainty" reigns, also in Italy. "We are confident that the country will be up to the challenges", said Gentiloni. The Commission, he said, asks the Italian government, in compiling its reform programme, "to indicate its choices within the framework of priorities". It should not just issue a spending list, Gentiloni said. Italy has a one-off chance to restart by getting the largest chunk of the 750 billion fund, he said. "Let us not think we can use the 200 billion to cut taxes, it would really be the wrong message," he said. (ANSA).

