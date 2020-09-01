PMI index up to 53%, top in Europe

ROME, SEP 1 - The Italian manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 53.1 points in August, Ihs Markit said Tuesday. This was the biggest rise in Europe, it said. It rose from 51.9 points in July. It has now grown for two months in a row. It is at its highest level since February 2018. Germany's PMI rose to 52.2 points, Spain's to 49.9 and France's to 49.8. The Italian economy is set to rebound in the third quarter after a major contraction in the second quarter due to COVID-19. (ANSA).