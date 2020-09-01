Martedì 01 Settembre 2020 | 13:58

ROME
Italy up to challenge says Gentiloni on Recovery Fund

VATICAN CITY
Pope warns of consumer threat to climate, COVID

ROME
PMI index up to 53%, top in Europe

ROME
Libya: Italy backs Sarraj-Saleh deal says Di Maio

ROME
Weather alert in Veneto and Abruzzo

ROME
Marmolada Glacier may disappear in 15 yrs

ROME
Schools reopen for catch-up courses,post-lockdown test

ROME
Employment down 500,000 since Feb due to COVID

ROME
Coronavirus: new cases drop below 1,000, at 996

ROME
Great historic responsibility says Azzolina

Mushroom hunter dies in fall

Il Biancorosso

serie C
Simeri con il Bari tatuato: «Voglio un anno rock»

Tarantoil siderurgico
Ilva, Patuanelli a Taranto

Bariil fatto
Bari, libri che passione? Preso il ladro seriale

Foggianel foggiano
San Marco in Lamis, cc scoprono piantagione di marijuana: arrestato 20enne

Batteppisti
Barletta, vandali nella sede del consiglio

Materaburocrazia
Matera, da oltre un anno aspetta i rimborsi del viaggio

Brindisil'episodio
Fasano, «Se fai altre denunce per te e tua figlia saranno guai seri»

Leccel'evento
I Giornalisti del Mediterraneo: dal dialogo ai tempi del Covid al terrorismo di matrice religiosa

PotenzaCoronavirus
Melfi, un altro caso alla Fca: scatta la quarantena

ROME

Weather alert in Veneto and Abruzzo

Expert to be named in deaths of sisters aged 14 and 3

ROME, SEP 1 - There is an alert for bad weather in Veneto and Abruzzo Tuesday issued by the civil protection department. The alert is orange in Veneto and yellow in Abruzzo. Northern Italy continues to be swept by thunderstorms, gales and hail. An expert will be appointed Tuesday to examine the tree that crushed to death two sisters aged 14 and three at Massa in Tuscany. The bad weather has also hit central parts and will reach the south Tuesday. (ANSA).

