Weather alert in Veneto and Abruzzo

ROME, SEP 1 - There is an alert for bad weather in Veneto and Abruzzo Tuesday issued by the civil protection department. The alert is orange in Veneto and yellow in Abruzzo. Northern Italy continues to be swept by thunderstorms, gales and hail. An expert will be appointed Tuesday to examine the tree that crushed to death two sisters aged 14 and three at Massa in Tuscany. The bad weather has also hit central parts and will reach the south Tuesday. (ANSA).