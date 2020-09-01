Employment down 500,000 since Feb due to COVID

ROME, SEP 1 - The level of employment in Italy has fallen by almost 500,000 units since February due to the COVID crisis, ISTAT said in data on July Tuesday. The number of people seeking work has risen by 50,000, the statistics agency said. The number of inactive people has gone up by almost 400,000. In July, however, employment numbers rose by 85,000 units, ISTAT said. The youth unemployment rate has risen above 30%, to 31.1%, for the first time in over a year. Since the start of 2020, there has been a haemorrhaging of short-term employees, down 498,000 or 16.2%. There has also been a drop in self-employed workers, by 239,000 units or 4.5%. Long-term workers are 1.2% up. (ANSA).