Marmolada Glacier may disappear in 15 yrs

ROME, SEP 1 - Italy's famed Marmolada Glacier may disappear within the next 15 years due to global warming, the University of Padua said Tuesday. Glacier experts at the university sad the situation was "dramatic". "The glacier has already lost more than 80% of its volume in the last 70 years", said Aldino Bondesan,Triveneto glacier studies chief and author of a georadar study of the glacier depth with Pavia University's Roberto Francese. "Forecasts of its extinction are getting closer and closer. "The glacier may not have more than another 15 years of life". (ANSA).