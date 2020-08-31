Coronavirus: new cases drop below 1,000, at 996
ROME
31 Agosto 2020
ROME, AUG 31 - The fall in the daily tally of new coronavirus cases in Italy continued Monday by dropping below 1,000, to 996, from Sunday's rise of 1,365. The number of new victims rose, to six from four Sunday. The overall death toll is now 35,483, the health ministry said. The overall number of cases is well over 350,000. (ANSA).
