Lunedì 31 Agosto 2020 | 20:26

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Coronavirus: new cases drop below 1,000, at 996

Coronavirus: new cases drop below 1,000, at 996

 
ROME
Great historic responsibility says Azzolina

Great historic responsibility says Azzolina

 
Mushroom hunter dies in fall

Mushroom hunter dies in fall

 
ROME
Woman, 76, dies in suicide plunge

Woman, 76, dies in suicide plunge

 
ROME
Stansted 'terror' case false alarm

Stansted 'terror' case false alarm

 
ROME
Sicily governor, Lampedusa mayor to see Conte

Sicily governor, Lampedusa mayor to see Conte

 
VERBANIA
Conte says reopening schools priority

Conte says reopening schools priority

 
VERBANIA
Conte says reopening schools priority

Conte says reopening schools priority

 
ROME
Italy GDP down 12.8% Q2

Italy GDP down 12.8% Q2

 
MILAN
Soccer: Ibra signs 1-yr contract with Milan

Soccer: Ibra signs 1-yr contract with Milan

 
ROME
Lampedusa mayor threatens strike

Lampedusa mayor threatens strike

 

Il Biancorosso

serie C
Bari, nel centrocampo serve sfoltire. Maita riparte in lieve vantaggio

Bari, nel centrocampo serve sfoltire. Maita riparte in lieve vantaggio

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Foggianel foggiano
Borgo Tavernola, scontro fra tir: feriti entrambi i conducenti

Borgo Tavernola, scontro fra tir: feriti entrambi i conducenti

 
Barilutto
Bari, muore a 100 anni Maria Amendola, avvocata e giornalista

Bari, muore a 100 anni Maria Amendola, avvocata e giornalista

 
Brindisicontrolli
Brindisi e Mesagne: assembramenti davanti a locali, personale e clienti senza mascherina, sanzioni

Brindisi e Mesagne: assembramenti davanti a locali, personale e clienti senza mascherina, sanzioni

 
Potenzanel Potentino
Tito, non comunicano l'obbligo di presentazione alla polizia e percepiscono reddito cittadinanza: denunciati

Tito, non comunicano l'obbligo di presentazione alla polizia e percepiscono reddito cittadinanza: denunciati

 
Tarantoi contagi
Taranto, donna positiva al Covid dà alla luce un bimbo: stanno bene

Taranto, donna positiva al Covid dà alla luce un bimbo: stanno bene

 
MateraTrasporto pubblico
Basilicata, trasporti su gomma siamo all'anno zero

Basilicata, trasporti su gomma siamo all'anno zero

 
LecceL'episodio
Cavallino, cade dal terrazzo, ricoverato e denunciato

Cavallino, cade dal terrazzo: ricoverato e denunciato, forzate finestre di uno studio medico

 
Batil racconto
«Ma ora chi ferma i cani aggressivi?»

Barletta, pinscher sbranato nel parcheggio: «Ma ora chi ferma i cani aggressivi?»

 

i più letti

Giorgia Meloni in Valle d'Itria si scatena a suon di pizzica

Giorgia Meloni in Valle d'Itria si scatena a suon di pizzica

LAZIO - Latina, Ponza: impressionante esplosione motoscafo

LAZIO - Latina, Ponza: impressionante esplosione motoscafo VIDEO

Esondazione Adige a Egna: chiusa A22 autostrada del Brennero

Esondazione Adige a Egna: chiusa A22 autostrada Brennero VIDEO

Coronavirus, in Puglia 69 nuovi casi, 41 nel Barese. Esaminati 2708 test

Coronavirus, in Puglia 69 nuovi casi, 41 nel Barese. Esaminati 2708 test

VENETO - Verona, nubifragio con inondazione e grandine

VENETO - Verona, nubifragio con inondazione e grandine VIDEO

ROME

Great historic responsibility says Azzolina

Education minister rebuts opposition criticism

Great historic responsibility says Azzolina

ROME, AUG 31 - Education Minister Lucia Azzolina said Monday the government had a "great historic responsibility" in making sure school reopening on September 14 goes smoothly. "The restart plan is there, we've never stopped," she said, rebutting opposition criticism. "Enough insinuations, the teachers believe," she went on. Azzolina told teachers "this had never happened before (the COVID closure) but we will make it". She also said that packed classrooms were a thing of the past, also thanks to the EU's Recovery Fund. We will give certainties to pupils, Azzolina added. Ahead of the September 14 reopening, schools are reopening Tuesday for catch-up classes for students who didn't make the grade in the summer. Schools will reopen with single-pupil desks, facemasks, distancing and stringent transport rules. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati