Great historic responsibility says Azzolina

ROME, AUG 31 - Education Minister Lucia Azzolina said Monday the government had a "great historic responsibility" in making sure school reopening on September 14 goes smoothly. "The restart plan is there, we've never stopped," she said, rebutting opposition criticism. "Enough insinuations, the teachers believe," she went on. Azzolina told teachers "this had never happened before (the COVID closure) but we will make it". She also said that packed classrooms were a thing of the past, also thanks to the EU's Recovery Fund. We will give certainties to pupils, Azzolina added. Ahead of the September 14 reopening, schools are reopening Tuesday for catch-up classes for students who didn't make the grade in the summer. Schools will reopen with single-pupil desks, facemasks, distancing and stringent transport rules. (ANSA).