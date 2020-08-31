Mushroom hunter dies in fall

(ANSAmed) - SONDRIO, 31 AGO - A 63-year-old mushroom hunter from Monza died in a fall in the Valtellina area on Monday. The tourist fell into a gorge in the Valmadre woods at a height of 1,000 metres. He was the second mushroom hunter to die in Valtellina since the season opened recently. The victim, Giuseppe Sala, became separated from a companion in the Orobian Alps. (ANSAmed).