Stansted 'terror' case false alarm

ROME, AUG 31 - A 'terrorism' case that saw an Italian and a Kuwaiti arrested at Stansted Airport Sunday proved to be a false alarm and the pair were released with apologies on Monday. A "potential" terror threat was reported aboard a Ryanair flight from Vienna and the two men were arrested once they landed at the airport northeast of London. British anti-terrrorism police said the alarm raised by the crew of the plane, which was escorted down by two RAI Typhoons, had turned out to to be "groundless". An allegedly suspicious object found in one of he plane's toilets was found to have been innocuous. The Italia, aged 48, and the 34-year-old Kuwaiti, were released without charge, police said. (ANSA).