Soccer: Ibra signs 1-yr contract with Milan

MILAN, AUG 31 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Monday signed a one-year extension with seven-time European champs AC Milan. The giant Swede, who turns 39 in October, signed a one-year deal worth some seven million euros ($8.3 million), sources said. An official announcement is expected later Monday. Ibra passed a COVID test Sunday and will join the Rossoneri squad later on Monday, sources said. Ibrahimovic posted a photo of himself in a new AC Milan shirt Friday. "As I said, I'm just warming up," said the Sweden great, whose 11 goals in 20 games since rejoining Milan from LA Galaxy in December helped the Rossoneri move up from 11th to sixth by the end of the last Serie A season. In the photo, the 21 on his old jersey was changed to 11. Serie A kicks off again on September 19. The former Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Man Utd, Barcelona and PSG player helped Milan to their 18th and latest scudetto in 2011, during his first spell at the club from 2010 to 2012.