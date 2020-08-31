Italy GDP down 12.8% Q2

ROME, AUG 31 - Italian GDP fell 12.8$ in the second quarter of the year compared to the previous quarter, ISTAT said Monday - the sharpest fall since 1995. It was down 17.7% on the second quarter of 2019, the stats agency said. Both figures were seasonally adjusted. They were slightly worse than estimates issued on July 31. Back then, the quarter on quarter drop was 12.4% while the year on year one was 17.3%. In August the national consumer price index, barring tobacco, showed an increase of 0.3% on a monthly basis and a fall of 0.5% on an annual basis, down from 0.4% the previous month. (ANSA).