Lampedusa mayor threatens strike

ROME, AUG 31 - Lampedusa Mayor Toto' Martello on Mnday threatened a general strike on the Sicilia island due to the migrant emergency which has crammed its migrant centre past bursting point. Martello met with local business owners to decide on the strike Monday. Also present at the meeting was former League Senator Angela Maraventano. There are now just over 1,000 migrants at the island's hotspot and its 'Fraternity House' after some 200 were transferred to Sicily. Martello and Sicily Governor Nello Musumeci will be received by Premier Giuseppe Conte in Rome on Wednesday, sources said Monday. Musumeci's closure ordinance for the island's migrant centres was suspended after a legal appeal by the government. On Sunday a boat with 21 migrants aboard caught fire off Crotone in Calabria while migrants were being trans-shipped, and at least three died. British street artist Banksy's rescue ship got into difficulty and had to be helped by an Italian coastguard vessel. (ANSA).