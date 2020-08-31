COVID 'burns' 116 bn of consumption

ROME, AUG 31 - The COVID epidemic will burn up 116 billion euros in consumer spending in Italy in 2020 with an average of 1,900 euros a head, retail group Confcommercio said Monday. The fall in consumer spending will be 10.9% on 2019 at a national level, it said. The biggest regional fall will be in Trentino with 16%. Molise will have a fall of 7.2%. The north is the worst hit area with an 11.7% drop, with almost 60% concentrated in its eight regions and with Lombardy showing the biggest drop of 22.6 billion euros. The south will have a drop of 8.5%. (ANSA).