Orange weather alert in Veneto, Alto Adige, Lazio

ROME, AUG 31 - There is an orange alert for bad weather in Veneto, Alto Adige and Lazio Monday after deadly storms hit the north and centre of Italy on Sunday, killing two girls at a campsite in Tuscany. The alert is yellow for Abruzzo, Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lombardy, Marche, Molise, Puglia, Sicily, Tuscany and Umbria. There was a huge arson fire near Palermo, with some 400 people evacuated. Near Varese, rescuers are still looking for a 38-year-old man who was swept away in a rainstorm-swollen river. The Brenner Pass highway was reopened in Alto Adige after being closed due to storms Sunday. It is a day of mourning Monday at Massa in Tuscany where, at Marina di Massa on the seaside, two sisters aged three and 14 were crushed to death by a tree knocked down onto the tent where they were sleeping at a campsite. (ANSA).