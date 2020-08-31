Italian, Kuwaiti arrested for terror at Stansted

ROME, AUG 31 - British anti-terrorism police said Monday they had arrested on Sunday night an Italian and a Kuwaiti at Stansted Airport. The Guardian reported that the Italian is 48 and the Kuwaiti 34. They were reportedly on a Ryanair flight from Vienna. The BBC said the flight was intercepted by Royal Air Force Typhoons following a report of an unspecified security threat on board. (ANSA).