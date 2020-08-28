1 dead, 2 hurt in 'rubber-necker' crash
BOLOGNA
28 Agosto 2020
BOLOGNA, AUG 28 - One person was killed and two injured in a crash between a car and a motorcycle travelling north on the A1 motorway between Fiorenzuola and Piacenza after a pile-up of 'rubber-neckers' who had slowed down to look at a truck which crashed on the opposite carriageway. The curious motorists wanted to see a heavy goods vehicle which overturned with two diggers aboard. The lorry spilled a lot of its fuel causing a long tail-back. (ANSA).
